Rolf Godon: Kudos to Tahoe Forest Hospital
A big “shout out” to Tahoe Forest Hospital. Yesterday Tanzy and I showed up for our COVID-19 vaccinations after an easy online registration and appointment process. We appeared at the Sierra College campus, were met by an attendant as we drove in, were directed through the parking process. We entered the building for more screening and were directed to the vaccination area, got vaccinated and then to the wait area to assure we had no negative after effects. Everyone was professional and personable. We each were given a laptop to fill out a form and then given an appointment for the second shot. The only thing missing was margaritas.
Rolf Godon
Truckee
