Silke Pflueger: Keeping each other safe

Excuse me, could we chat for a minute? I listened to all your arguments about making Truckee a sanctuary city and allow restaurants and stores to open without restrictions. It made me sad. I get it that we need to help everybody to get through the plague. Just like you, I want to get through it as well. But unlike you, I might not survive it, and your actions and demands make it less likely. Why?

I’m 55, was fit and heathy, but a year ago found out that I have stage IV, metastatic, incurable, and eventually terminal cancer. My chances of dying if I become infected are much higher than those of the general population. Therefore we barely leave the house during the current surge, except for some very distanced, masked hikes, and for medical appointments where I hope nobody in the cancer center infects me.

If we can’t stop the current surge, and just go about our business medical rationing will come to California. This doesn’t just mean that there will be triaging of COVID patients, it will also present me with the real possibility that my treatment will be interrupted, further shortening my life. One of the drugs I was on this year sent me to the emergency room with a heart attack — luckily that happened in the summer, when the ERs and ICUs were quiet. If it happened now I might not be that lucky.

So please, reconsider your behavior and let’s celebrate Christmas when this is over. And give me a chance to see another Christmas.

Silke Pflueger

Truckee