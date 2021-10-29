Warren ‘Chip’ Brown: We cannot wait to keep Northstar wildfire safe

This November, Northstar voters have the chance to make our entire community significantly safer from the risk of wildfire. Measure U provides critical funding to make improvements that protect our residents, homes, businesses, wildlife and forest from wildfire. It’s a simple choice with a lasting impact – please vote Yes.

Fire seasons are hotter, longer and more destructive than ever before – as seen with the recent Caldor Fire that prompted evacuations for over 40,000 people. We can act now to lessen our chances of wildfire striking in the first place and be better prepared in the event that it does.

Because we have suppressed naturally occurring fires for decades, our forests are particularly vulnerable to wildfires. We need Measure U to remove fire hazards such as dry brush and dead trees to reduce the risk of wildfire starting. This measure benefits everyone in the community – as a catastrophic wildfire could have devastating impacts for all.

Measure U is a small price for property owners to pay at $219 per parcel, per year – that’s under $20 a month to keep our homes safer and protect our community. Larger parcel owners and resorts will pay their share, all the while keeping individual property owner tax rates at a modest price.

Fire doesn’t abide by property lines. A fire that starts on your property isn’t just a risk to you, it’s a risk to me and everyone in the community. This measure is about more than what’s in our individual backyards – it’s about protecting our entire Northstar community at-large and ensuring we can take preventative measures and be as prepared as possible in the event wildfire does come to Northstar.





This work is essential and benefits us all – it cannot wait. Please, act now and support Northstar by voting YES on Measure U.

Sincerely,

Warren “Chip” Brown

Northstar Resident and President, Northstar Community Services District Board of Directors