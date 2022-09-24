Letters to the Editor: Yes on V; Henderson for airport board (Opinion)

Support Chris Henderson for Truckee airport board

To the Editor:

If there is one thing our Truckee Tahoe Airport needs right now it’s strong financial oversight.

Chris Henderson’s background in finance and institutional investment is spot-on what we need in that airport board room. I read the airport’s financial study that shows how money is being used to subsidize airport activities. I find this unacceptable and so does Chris, which is why he has my vote.

I hope you can support this very qualified candidate. We need more people like him watching out for us. Thank you.

Margo Laustsen, Truckee

Suffering from high fire anxiety? Vote yes on Measure V

To the Editor:

I think I am suffering from HFA (High Fire Anxiety). How about you? These are my symptoms: 1. When I hear a siren, is it a fire engine or an ambulance? 2. Looking for a dress the other night because we were going out to dinner … in my to-go bag. 3. What’s my zone evacuation number? 4. My wonderful neighbor just cleared his property of flammable brush, but I cannot afford to do the same.

The other day a good friend of mine said she understood my anxiety and sat me down over a cup of coffee and offered me hope for the future: Measure V. For only a half-cent (.50 cents per $100) the measure creates a countywide plan. Our local responders crafted the measure. She said the funds would help clear my property of flammable brush, improve warning systems and would enforce fire safety laws to prevent wildfires.

She definitely calmed my nerves.

This measure sounds like prevention instead of crisis management.

So, dearest neighbors, let’s breathe a sigh of relief and remedy ourselves from HFA Syndrome. Vote Yes for Measure V in November.

Barbara Larsen, Nevada City