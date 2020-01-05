Adrianne Kimber: Urge Congress to take action on climate change

The anniversary of the Camp fire recently passed, and though the recent snows in Truckee may have us breathing a temporary sigh of relief, our forests are still choked with dead trees awaiting the long, dry spring, summer and fall seasons.

Cal Fire estimates that there are over 150 million dead trees across state, and that fire season in the Sierra has grown by 75 days per year — and they attribute this largely to climate change. Insurance claims from the Camp Fire alone have exceeded $12 billion (SF Chronicle, May 9), and all signs point to increasingly long and intense fire seasons in the years to come.

Clearly, climate change is already affecting our communities, our economy and our everyday lives. It is our responsibility as citizens to act to stop the advance of climate change.

There is current legislation under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives to act in a bold way: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) will impose a fee on the emission of carbon dioxide (and other greenhouse gases) and distribute the proceeds directly to the American people (every U.S. citizen) in the form of a monthly dividend. The legislation will reduce our carbon emissions by 40% or more over 12 years.

It is simple and has bipartisan support. So far, our representative, Tom McClintock, has not endorsed the bill. I urge you to educate yourself on this critically important legislation and write to Tom McClintock.

Adrianne Kimber

Truckee