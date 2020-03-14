Alicia Barr: Support Truckee-Tahoe businesses, your neighbors, and your friends during these crazy days

These are crazy days indeed. First and foremost, we all have a responsibility to do the right thing and protect our family, community and loved ones.

As the impact and response to the COVID-19 gets very, very real, we need to also think about the economic impacts of social distancing and “canceling everything.” Some people are fortunate to be able to work from home — but those in retail, restaurants, travel, events, and other service industries will suffer, and the trickle-down impacts to real working people and families are real.

The community of Truckee-Tahoe is especially dependent upon these industries.

Know that when folks stay home, many of our small, local businesses are going to have a very hard time making it through this unexpected and unseasonal downturn. For the many local employees and their families that rely on those jobs, the impact could be disastrous.

Everyone needs to be smart about their activities, gatherings and especially their hygiene, as the threat for some people is very real. However, we all also need to be conscientious of overreacting and the long term harm that it can do.

Support your local businesses, your neighbors, and your friends. Now more than ever, supporting local is incredibly important.

Alicia Barr

Truckee