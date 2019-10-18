Andrew Meblin: Why is Truckee still with Suddenlink for cable?

How is it that Suddenlink is still the cable television provider for Truckee?

The service is horrible. Labor Day the system was down for “migration,” so no college football. Nothing.

Today the guide indicates that Oregon and Cal are playing on some channel. But the information was wrong. No Oregon/Cal game. The customer support line was 25+ minutes long. Live Chat online was sad. An overworked person who is skilled at active listening, but little else. “I’m sorry to hear about your issues …” Followed up with “I’ve requested an account credit.” Requested.

I request the town of Truckee to offer the cable service monopoly to a different provider.

Andrew Meblin

Truckee