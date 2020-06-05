Ann Linnett: Columnist on the money about McConnell
Regarding Jim Porter’s opinion column about Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader is indeed the second most dangerous person to our Democracy and the rule of law.
Even if you don’t live in Kentucky, you can support AmyMcGrath.com, his opponent who is closing in on Mitch. The polling numbers are tight, and making a donation to Amy McGrath is a step toward restoring our country’s honesty and dignity.
Do it today, any amount will help.
Thank you Jim Porter.
Ann Linnett
Truckee
