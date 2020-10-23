Anne-Flore Dwyer and Deirdre Henderson: Courtney Henderson for Truckee Town Council

Courtney Henderson for Truckee Town Council

Courtney Henderson is an outstanding candidate for Truckee’s Town Council, and 100% Renewable Truckee is pleased to endorse her.

As a member of our leadership team for the past year, we have had the opportunity to get to know Courtney and see her skills, knowledge, and commitments in action.

Courtney will bring to the Town Council a wealth of experience working in public health and energy. She is committed to Truckee’s 100% Renewable Resolution and will work to ensure that the Town’s new general plan, as well as decisions made by the Town Council, advance the goals of the resolution.

Her extensive experience in community engagement will enhance the Town’s public outreach. Her willingness to work actively with the myriad service districts in our community to promote sustainable adaptation to the effects of climate change we cannot avoid and mitigate the effects we can, will be an asset to our Town and region. Her formidable research and analytic skills will be invaluable in ensuring Truckee learns from the thinking and experiences of similarly situated mountain towns.

Having grown up in a small rural town, Courtney has a deep appreciation for the interdependence of all segments of our community, the value of hearing all viewpoints, and the importance of finding common ground.

We urge our fellow townspeople to vote for Courtney Henderson for Truckee Town Council.

Anne-Flore Dwyer and Deirdre Henderson

100% Renewable Truckee