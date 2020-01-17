Barbara Smith: Will the real Tom McClintock please stand up?

“If a President can start a war without Congress’s approval, in direct violation of the Constitution, and that is not an impeachable offense, pray tell me what WOULD be?”

September 11, 2013

“No matter how strongly we may feel about the actions of the Syrian government, the President had no legal or constitutional authority to order this attack without the consent of Congress.”

April 7, 2017

“… the President not only had unmistakable authority to order the attack, he had a moral imperative to do so.”

January 10, 2020

A popular game show, To Tell the Truth, concluded by asking the real person to identify themselves from a group of imposters. But this isn’t a game. District 4 constituents look at the inconsistencies in Tom McClintock’s statements and wonder. What does he believe? Whom does he represent?

When will the real Tom McClintock stand up?

Barbara Smith

Auburn