Bob Sweigert: Can’t change the world before we change ourselves

No peace, no justice. That is the correct sequence. No justice, no peace is putting the cart before the horse. It is organically impossible for justice to precede peace. People with no peace in their heart are more likely to be the source of injustice in their own life and the lives of others. Justice can only come from a peaceful heart.

The same goes for love. It is organically impossible for justice to precede peace and love. Peace and love give birth to justice, not the other way around.

When you demand justice with violence, arson and looting you create injustice. When you demand justice by screaming and yelling at people, threaten them, and demand that they obey you and order them to mimic the required hand and arm gestures and repeat the required slogans, all you get is oppression, intimidation and humiliation. An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth is not justice.

Injustice originates from the false notion that you are better than others, and you are not. The fear and chaos you promote and create does not inspire justice.

No one is better than anyone else, and no one is more important than anyone else. That is also an organic, age-old truth. Ignore it and you will be responsible for injustice one way or another.

But peace, love and justice in everyone, everywhere all the time is also an organic impossibility. There will always be injustice in this world as long as human beings live here because we all have flaws and imperfections. The most peaceful and loving people among us, and the least peaceful and least loving people among us, are primarily in it for ourselves. We have to be in order to survive. We all make mistakes. Some of us know how to make improvements and some of us don’t.

We can’t change the world before we change ourselves. We cannot create justice until we create more peace and love in ourselves. A lot of people understand how it works. A lot of people don’t.

Bob Sweigert

Tahoe City