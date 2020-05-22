Bob Wynman: Health and happiness

Lou and I just enjoyed our first meal in a local restaurant since February and on the way home, noticed another one now open for dining in.

We acknowledge those business owners courageous enough to provide their goods and services in recognizing the right of their client/customers to voluntarily decide whether to hide in their homes, order online for take out, or venture forth with friends/neighbors and support local restaurants, theaters, barbers, dentists, real estate offices, shops, beaches, parks, etc..

These folks are respecting the fact that we humans own our bodies and do not need the agents of the nanny state dictating whether or not we can leave our homes, etc. We encourage y’all to show your appreciation by patronizing those businesses and purchasing their goods and services.

We also salute the officers of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for declining the invitation of statist bureaucrats to enforce their unconstitutional, immoral, arbitrary “orders” to their subjects. It’s refreshing to see the LEOs standing up for individual rights rather than bowing to the politicians.

Support Local Journalism Donate



By the way, having, between us, successfully made the trip around the sun over 160 times, we are, by the statist’s definition “at high risk” for their virus and probably “non-essential”, as well. And we do wear masks … on Halloween and while sanding wood in the shop or sweeping dust in the driveway. Health and happiness on y’all!

Bob Wynman

Carnelian Bay