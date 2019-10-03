Brian Leary: Let’s stay positive Truckee-Tahoe

As I traveled down Donner Pass Road last Friday, I was disturbed to see signs from Truckee students that read, “You will die from old age, we will die from climate change.”

Who is putting this idea into students minds that we need to demonize the older generation?

I ask parents and teachers to be more responsible in the messages they are allowing their children to process. My suggestion are signs that say, “We can address climate change with your support and ideas.”

Then we can all work together to address this issue. Let’s stay positive Truckee-Tahoe.

Brian Leary

Truckee