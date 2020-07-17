Carol Meagher: Bring back Jeff Loux

Bring back Jeff Loux

I was alarmed and shocked to learn about Jeff Loux’s sudden departure as town manager.

I partook in over a decade of advocacy for the arts and for KidZone Museum and other community projects. When our town elected an active strong town council and hired a new town manager, I witnessed change — change that focuses on the quality of life of “we the people.” All of a sudden the library, KidZone, and housing had the ear of the town and was being heard. The status quo had changed. It is a breath of fresh air.

I participated in meetings with Jeff and agency leaders and I saw vision and collaboration for the first time. No roadblocks. No telling me I need to do more, and attend more meetings, be the squeaky wheel, be as loud as the developers. Our small museum and the other small organizations I saw come forward in council meetings over the last decade, could not compete with developers. The shift I saw with the council and Jeff was welcoming and more of a “How can we help our constituents whom you serve?” approach.

Our leadership team at the KidZone Museum is devastated to learn of his sudden departure. What can we do to keep him working for us and prompt more visionary thinking within the ranks of our town planners?

Please, town council, don’t let this opportunity pass. Bring back Jeff Loux.

Carol Meagher

Truckee