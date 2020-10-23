Carole Fontana: Kudos to Truckee Police and Officer Brodjeski

Kudos to Truckee Police and Officer Brodjeski

This letter is overdue by three months, but better late than never! I would like to thank the Truckee Police, and especially Officer Jarrod Brodjeski, for an extreme act of kindness of which I was the recipient. On a road trip back home to Utah in July, I stopped in Truckee for a to-go lobster roll at Morgan’s. About 40 miles west of Reno I realized that I was missing not one, but both of my hearing aids, as a result of the tangled mess of wearing glasses, aids, and a mask! After a bit of a panic I called the Truckee Police department and asked for help. Dispatch said they were very busy but soon after I received a call from Officer Brodjeski, who calmed me down, and agreed to take a look. Miracles do happen as he found the aids on the edge of the parking space and the street, fully intact! Not smashed. It was my lucky day when I met his colleague under a dark underpass and she handed off a small paper bag! They are still in that bag and I will wear them once it is safe to go out minus a mask.

I feel that it is necessary to share my gratitude publicly because this was in the heat of the Black Lived Matter movement, which I support, and too much cop-bashing was occurring at the same time. We must remember that police are peace officers first and foremost. Officer Brodjeski was finished with his shift but he still took the time to reach out to a stranger, because he is a good person and a cop. (And because his dad wears aids too and he knew what it would take to replace them.)

Remember, no matter what is going on in our crazy world, people are good, and Officer Brodjeski is great! Let us all follow his example when we have the opportunity.

Peace out!

Carole Fontana

Park City, Utah