Carolyn Willette: Feeling the love Tahoe-Truckee!

I am a registered nurse and have been working at Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Respiratory Clinic for the last two months.

I would like to thank all the community donors that have provided bakery goods and meals for all of us.

So thank you for your thoughtfulness and generosity. It is so appreciated.

Carolyn Willette

Tahoe City

 

