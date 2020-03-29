Celeste Leon: Climate change is still here and it’s dire

I imagine many people are wondering if there could ever be such a thing as a “silver lining” to the coronavirus pandemic.

With all of us practicing social distancing, we are driving less and thereby decreasing our carbon footprint. Air pollution is lower in China. But these effects are temporary.

With an uncertain future and an almost certain recession looming, there will be less money for funding and research for renewable energy, at least until a government stimulus package is passed.

Climate change is still here and it’s dire. If our world pledges to hold the increase in global average temperatures to below two degrees Celsius, then we need to limit carbon-dioxide emissions, particularly in the US; with 5% of the global population we are responsible for more than 25% of emissions. Personally, I want the world to be safe for my family and my daughter’s future family. So what can we as citizens do in these troubling times?

I joined the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

CCL also has several members in South Lake and aspires to eventually establish a South Shore chapter. We are a grassroots organization responsible for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill received bipartisan support in Congress, will reduce America’s emissions by more than 40% in the first 12 years and will provide 2.1 million new jobs. Money collected from a carbon fee will be allocated back to all Americans. Don’t wait too long to act!

To learn more about this important bill to protect the nature of this pristine place we live in, visit http://www.energyinnovationact.org.

Celeste Leon

Truckee