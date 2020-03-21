Celeste Leon: Climate change is still here

I was delighted to read the online article about Sierra Nevada Conservancy granting $13.5 million to Tahoe projects focusing on forest health and land conservation (Sierra Sun, March 13).

The piece stated our region is experiencing adverse impacts from a changing climate. Climate change is dire. If our world pledges to hold the increase in global average temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius, then we need to limit carbon-dioxide emissions, particularly in the U.S.; with 5% of the global population we are responsible for more than 25% of emissions.

Personally, I want the world to be safe for my family and my daughter’s future family. So what can we as citizens do? I joined the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a grassroots organization responsible for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bill received bipartisan support in Congress, will reduce America’s emissions by more than 40% in the first 12 years and will provide 2.1 million new jobs. Money collected from a carbon fee will be allocated back to all Americans. Don’t wait too long to act!

To learn more about this important bill to protect the nature of this pristine place we live in, visit http://www.energyinnovationact.org.

Celeste Leon

Truckee