Celeste Leon: Time for change
In March, while we were all reeling (and still are) from job losses, wage losses, school and event closures, and fear of falling ill to a virus whose contagion knows no bounds, Rep. Tom McClintock failed our district.
He voted against H.R. Bill 6201, the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act.” This bill provided federal stimulus funding for furloughed or laid-off workers, and expanded the Emergency Family Medical Leave Act, among other initiatives.
I was appalled but not surprised to learn McClintock was one of only 40 members of Congress nationwide to vote No. His rationale? The bill “opens the door for anyone who wants to game the system.” Is this how he views his constituents?
In November, let Mr. McClintock know this is unacceptable. While our congressman was voting No, Brynne Kennedy was donating surgical masks in Truckee, holding virtual town halls and distributing lists of organizations for donations to our vulnerable citizens during the COVID crisis.
We need a leader who puts our needs first and does not deny science — whether it’s evidence for pandemic spread or climate change. Vote Brynne Kennedy in Congressional District 4 in November 2020. We must do better!
Support Local Journalism
Celeste Leon
Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User