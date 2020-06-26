Celeste Leon: Time for change

In March, while we were all reeling (and still are) from job losses, wage losses, school and event closures, and fear of falling ill to a virus whose contagion knows no bounds, Rep. Tom McClintock failed our district.

He voted against H.R. Bill 6201, the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act.” This bill provided federal stimulus funding for furloughed or laid-off workers, and expanded the Emergency Family Medical Leave Act, among other initiatives.

I was appalled but not surprised to learn McClintock was one of only 40 members of Congress nationwide to vote No. His rationale? The bill “opens the door for anyone who wants to game the system.” Is this how he views his constituents?

In November, let Mr. McClintock know this is unacceptable. While our congressman was voting No, Brynne Kennedy was donating surgical masks in Truckee, holding virtual town halls and distributing lists of organizations for donations to our vulnerable citizens during the COVID crisis.

We need a leader who puts our needs first and does not deny science — whether it’s evidence for pandemic spread or climate change. Vote Brynne Kennedy in Congressional District 4 in November 2020. We must do better!

Celeste Leon

Truckee