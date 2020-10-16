Celeste Leon: We need a climate activist

We need a climate activist

The West Coast is on fire. Over 30 people have died and more than five million acres have burned in more than 41 major fire complexes in California, Washington and Oregon. Hotter temperatures and changing rainfall have turned our coast into kindling and this may be the new normal if we do not cut our emissions drastically. I am terrified my young daughter and our future generation may not have an inhabitable planet in the millennia to come. Yet our representative Tom McClintock continues to deny the science of climate change.

Furthermore, he refused to fund wildlife prevention measures, voted against wildfire relief funding for OUR district, voted to remove tax breaks for his constituents who lost their homes in certain wildfires, and has taken thousands from PG&E’s Corporate PAC. We have a choice, and that choice is to value the Earth. We have a choice and that choice is new leadership in Brynne Kennedy for California’s Fourth District. Brynne is committed to modernizing our power grid and expanding fuel reduction and renewable energy technologies. Brynne supports tax breaks for home hardening to create defensible space. Brynne will bring local, state and federal leaders together to prevent cancellation of homeowner policies and hold insurance companies and PG&E accountable. Brynne is committed to joining the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus if she becomes our new representative. We have a choice and we must do better. In November, choose Brynne Kennedy for Congress.

Celeste Leon

Truckee