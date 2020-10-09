Christie Jackson: Vote for Lindsay – A council member we can trust
Vote for Lindsay – A council member we can trust
Anyone who knows Lindsay Romack will understand why she is the person we need on Town Council. Lindsay is kind, smart and doesn’t jump to rash conclusions. I have seen her support organizations and activities in our community over the years and I know her interest and concern for our town’s future is genuine. Lindsay has the education and experience necessary for a strong council member. Above all, Lindsay is an incredible listener with a strong moral compass. I wholeheartedly believe that she would care what we, the residents of Truckee, have to say about the issues of our town and consider all input when making decisions that affect us. Please join me in voting for Lindsay Romack for Truckee Town Council.
Christie Jackson
Truckee
