Concern over growth with changes to Gray’s Crossing in Truckee

I read with concern the plan to increase the housing at the Gray’s Crossing development from 725 to 765 units.

With an average of two adults per unit, this will increase the auto traffic as much as 1,530 cars per day, possibly more. I know there is push to increase housing in Truckee, but at what cost? Our roads cannot handle a simple holiday weekend, let alone a true emergency, such as fire.

I am part of growing number of people who are being dropped by their homeowner’s insurance because we live in a high fire risk area. What will happen when a fire comes through our area and we have more cars than the roads can handle? Are there any plans to build new roads or find a way for people to leave quickly?

The tragedy in Paradise should be taken seriously. Please don’t let that happen here in Truckee.

Lori Tucker

Truckee