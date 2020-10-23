Cyrus Johnson: Ken Aronson for Airport Board
Ken Aronson for Airport Board
It’s been a crazy political year. Don’t want to talk about politics and policies. Let’s talk people.
My neighbor Ken Aronson:
1. Sent us an out of the blue nice card when our beloved dog died expressing his sympathy.
2. Came over to offer help (very effectively) with a house project I could not figure out.
3. Keeps his property clean and very well organized, maintained and attractive.
This is exactly the kind of longtime local (and pilot — essential) we need helping to restore better operations to Truckee Airport.
Don’t know him, but kick in a vote also for Leigh Golden. If he is anything like Ken personally, and I bet he is, he’d be great too.
Cyrus Johnson
Truckee
