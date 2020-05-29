Darcie Goodman Collins: Keep the community healthy and Keep Tahoe Blue

Whether you live here in Tahoe or can’t wait until it’s safe to visit, we’re all anxious for a return to normalcy.

This time of year, that means getting boats on the Lake’s beautiful blue waters – while ensuring that you, me and Lake Tahoe stay healthy. To Keep Tahoe Blue, we must protect it from harmful invasive species. Weeds, fish and other invasive organisms can cloud the Lake’s clear waters, encourage toxic algae blooms, and damage Tahoe’s ecological balance. In short, invasive species turn Tahoe green.

To protect the Lake and public health in light of COVID-19, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is wisely following a phased approach to opening boating season, which we at the League to Save Lake Tahoe strongly support. This sound plan is the result of extensive collaboration and consideration by TRPA. Phase 1, which is where we are today, permits boats with intact Lake Tahoe inspection seals to get their “Tahoe Only” stickers and get on the Lake. Intact inspection seals prove that boats are free of invasive species. In Phase 2, boats without a seal will have to pass through inspections, secure a “Tahoe In-Out” sticker and then be allowed to launch.

TRPA’s staged approach is the right one. State health orders and COVID-19 travel restrictions required the closure of boat inspection stations, which are the Lake’s strongest defense against invasive species. After health orders are loosened, inspection stations will open, our Lake will be protected, and things will feel closer to normal. Visit tahoeboatinspections.com for information on the status of inspection stations, marinas and launch ramps.

We’re all in this together. When we follow the guidelines and put forth the effort we can keep ourselves healthy, keep the community healthy, and Keep Tahoe Blue.

Darcie Goodman Collins is League to Save Lake Tahoe CEO.