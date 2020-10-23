Dave Wilderotter: Vote yes on Measure K

Housing is good for community and business: Vote yes on Measure K

As an owner of a few local ski shops in the Truckee-Tahoe area for the past 40 years, I strongly believe that local rental housing for local employees is essential to running a successful business. We also need ways for local employees and their families to somehow buy into the market and stay in town. Over the years we at Dave’s have taken on finding housing for employees. From helping with housing down payments to creating rentals to helping with security deposits, we do as much as we can because not only do I care about my employees but also because it’s good for business. I am in the customer service business. If my employees are stressed because of unstable housing, it impacts our bottom line. It also impacts our community. The last few years, with prices rising so rapidly, it is hard to keep up. I think Measure K, on our ballots right now, is another step in the right direction for our region. Of course this measure won’t solve all of our housing problems but it will create local funds that can be used with other sources to create innovative programs for our valuable workforce. Measure K is a great boost to kick-off prioritizing housing in our region for the next 20 years. I hope you vote soon and mark a big fat “Yes” for Measure K. It’s good for our workers, it’s good for our community and it is certainly essential for our local businesses.

Dave Wilderotter, owner Tahoe Dave’s

Tahoe City