Debbie Boone: Thanks for kindness, assistance in snowstorm at Incline Village

My family and I recently visited the Incline Village area for the winter break and rented a condo for a week. One night after enjoying a movie in town (Carson City), we ran into a light snow storm coming back into Incline Village.

We rented a Tahoe and the truck was beginning to slip from side to side on the road. Just in the nick of time, a snow truck came and cleared the lane for us and a couple more vehicles headed into the Incline area. Of course, it was a slow and terrifying drive.

The snow truck took us all the way through to (Highway) 28. We had just a mile to go into Incline when we were left to make a right turn up into the Village area. We had a difficult time putting snow chains on and it wasn’t until minutes later that we realized our Tahoe was an all-wheel-drive vehicle. With only one set of chains it looked like we were stuck for the night.

Thankfully God sent some wonderful young men to our rescue. We will forever be grateful for their kindness and assisting us in this snowstorm.

Thank you so much.

Debbie Boone

Inglewood