Dee Murphy: Stolen mountain bikes had special value

Stolen mountain bikes had special value

This letter is addressed to the two men who stole our two black Specialized mountain bikes on Aug. 22.

We were staying at Squaw Valley Lodge for the weekend, and we had both of our mountain bikes locked to the back of our pickup truck in the attached, covered parking garage. One of the three locks securing our bicycles was even a brand called “The Kryptonite” which was supposedly not penetrable, but was obviously no match for the bolt cutters you took out of your backpack

The entire theft of not only our bikes, but five others, occurred Saturday night. Security videotape shows two men about 5 feet, 8 inches masked with hoodies stealing the bikes around midnight. Both men were experienced bicycle riders and obviously knew the value of the bicycles by stealing the more expensive ones and leaving the rest.

Just so you know, my husband’s mountain bike was a gift from me for his 60th birthday two years ago. My mountain bike was my husband’s Mother’s Day gift to me this year. I only had it three months, but I was getting better at trail riding, and bicycling together was the one activity that we were still able to enjoy through all of the COVID shutdowns.

We can’t afford to replace these bicycles anytime soon, and really we just want our bicycles back. If anyone has any information on the bike thefts that occurred Saturday night at Squaw Valley Lodge, please do the right thing and contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-581-6301.

Dee Murphy

Grass Valley