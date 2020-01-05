Deirdre Henderson: What if we charged polluters, and you got the money?

What if we charged polluters, and you got the money? Seem outlandish? Well, it isn’t. There is serious, bipartisan legislation in Congress right now that would do just that. It’s the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763).

And the best part is that this bill would reduce the carbon emissions disrupting our climate by 47% by 2030, according to non-partisan think tank Resources for the Future. This blows right through U.S. commitments under the Paris Climate Accord. By 2050, the bill targets a carbon emissions reduction of 90%.

It would initiate a fee of $15 per metric ton on the carbon content of fossil fuels as they enter the economy, rising by $10 per ton each year. All revenue would be paid out equally to every household on a monthly basis. In 10 years, a family of four would receive an annual “carbon dividend” of about $3,500. Learn more about it at energyinnovationact.org.

The Energy Innovation Act was the first piece of climate legislation negotiated and introduced into Congress on a bipartisan basis in ten years. With 75 co-sponsors (and counting) it has more sponsors than any climate change legislation ever.

It is effective, market based, and does not grow the size of government. It is designed to be a consensus solution that everyone — from progressives to conservatives — can support. That’s why I believe our very conservative CA4 member of Congress Tom McClintock can and should get behind this legislation. Take a minute to call or email his office and ask him to support H.R. 763.

And while you are at it, ask him to make climate change a bridge issue, not a wedge issue. Nothing less than our extraordinary Tahoe environment, our economy, our health and our kids’ futures are at stake.

Deirdre Henderson

Citizens’ Climate Lobby, North Tahoe Chapter