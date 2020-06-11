Elena Nyhan: On the science of wearing masks

There should be nothing political about wearing or not wearing a mask during this pandemic. The science behind how far respiratory droplets travel in certain situations is firmly established.

Wearing a mask and keeping your distance have both been shown to cut down on transmission of the virus.

Wearing a mask is a social contract: My mask protects you, your mask protects me. This is a pretty simple concept, and I urge people to go along with it.

Elena Nyhan, MD

Support Local Journalism Donate



Truckee