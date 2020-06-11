Elena Nyhan: On the science of wearing masks
There should be nothing political about wearing or not wearing a mask during this pandemic. The science behind how far respiratory droplets travel in certain situations is firmly established.
Wearing a mask and keeping your distance have both been shown to cut down on transmission of the virus.
Wearing a mask is a social contract: My mask protects you, your mask protects me. This is a pretty simple concept, and I urge people to go along with it.
Elena Nyhan, MD
Support Local Journalism
Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User