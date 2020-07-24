Floyd Valdez: What’s up with Truckee’s postal service?
What the heck is going on with the postal service in Truckee; specifically the Deerfield office.
They hold mail for three days before putting it into the appropriate boxes. If informed delivery (online shows what mail you will get that day), shows your daily mail, it does not go into your box for at least three days. Try explaining that to bills due.
I recently went on Yelp and they show poor service and many negative comments.
What will happen when people vote by mail?
Floyd Valdez
Truckee
