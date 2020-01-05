Frank Gibson: Tom Steyer only candidate to make climate change top priority

The climate is rapidly changing. I’ve spent almost 30 years in the Washoe County area. As the years go by, winters have gotten shorter.

Warmer average air temperatures in the Tahoe Basin have changed the ecology of Lake Tahoe, creating more favorable conditions for invasive species to survive. Moreover, extreme weather patterns in the region, ranging from periods of drought to seasons with abnormally high precipitation, have affected Lake Tahoe’s water clarity.

I’m now in my late 60s and disappointed in my generation. We’ve already caused irreparable harm, but I still hold out hope that we can change course and begin to heal our planet.

There is only one Democratic candidate that has made tackling climate change a top priority, and that person is Tom Steyer. On day one of his presidency, he will declare climate change to be a national emergency, which would allow him to free up resources to address the issue immediately.

Moreover, Tom’s Climate-Smart Infrastructure plan calls for a phase-out of the fossil fuel industry over a 25-year period as we transition to a green economy.

That is why I am asking my friends and neighbors to support Tom for president.

Frank Gibson

Sparks