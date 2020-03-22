Gina Brown: An open letter to Truckee elected officials

Kudos the Town of Truckee for declaring a local emergency. The best way to not have the need for emergency funds would be “containment” if testing is made available to anybody, including a drive-through option, just like Sonoma County is presently doing.

I’ve read that three swabs are needed, one in each nostril and one inside the mouth and you can get results within 24 hours. This exercise is not happening through a Federal government program, of course. According to Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, the testing capacity in U.S. is “failing.” But there are private labs that are now being contracted to do this efficient testing, which will help containment.

Let’s get real, the reason why Truckee did not have any known cases of Covid19 is because nobody had been tested. I’ve read of cases of asymptomatic people, who tested positive later. These people are passing on the virus without knowing they are doing so. I’ve read the ratio is 1 to 9.

Rep. Katie Porter (D- CA), successfully pressed the CDC Chief during a congressional hearing on March 12, to agree that the agency will pay for testing for the novel coronavirus. According to Porter, this has been law since the days of the Obama administration, but unfortunately, the almost four-year newbies at the White House were not aware of this law. Additionally, congress agreement for emergency funding will come through and I’ve read it will include general testing.

So, dear Town of Truckee elected officials, why not do the necessary homework so your constituents could start exercising containment and be able to get through these “trying times” without major loss of life.

Gina Brown

Truckee