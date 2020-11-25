Heidi Timinsky: Kudos to Girl Scout Troop 732

Kudos to Girl Scout Troop 732

Local nonprofit Kids Helping Animals teamed up with Girl Scout Troop 732 of Tahoe City to make sure the doggies awaiting their forever homes in the shelters this Thanksgiving wouldn’t feel left out! Girl Scout Troop 732 delivered hundreds of homemade doggie treats to Pet Network in Incline Village.

This troop takes their Girl Scout Law to heart and is always doing great things to try and make the world a better place! Recently, they completed a challenging 5k hike through the snow in the forest while wearing masks to support various nonprofit organizations that were dear to their hearts. These 6 and 7-year-olds girls hiked in honor of supporting everything from helping sick children, to finding cures for cancer, to helping animals in need, to helping people with life long illnesses keep food on the table.

Way to go Troop 732 for not letting anything get in your way of making the world a better place during these challenging times. Keep up the great work of continuing to spread kindness to all! We are thankful to have these girls leading the way.

Heidi Timinsky

Olympic Valley