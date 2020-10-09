Irene and Frank Schneller: Jan Zabriskie for Town Council
Jan Zabriskie for Town Council
Safeguarding and improving our environment is a key local concern as well as a hot national issue. Jan Zabriskie is well qualified to represent and uphold our interests in this regard both through education and experience. With all the growth befalling our town of late, it is imperative that Truckee retain its rural and outdoor character. With Jan on the Town Council, he can keep a watchful eye on future developments to ensure that Truckee maintains its environmental protections as well as small town appeal.
Irene and Frank Schneller
Truckee
