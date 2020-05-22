Janet Atkinson: ‘Truckee Is Family,’ indeed

Everyone has different circumstances during this challenging time of staying at home. We are navigating new territory as we carefully consider how to stay safe, especially when we venture to the store or leave our home for other reasons.

Leaving the house can entail extra planning, like making sure to remember a face mask, hand sanitizer, gloves, and wipes. This can lead to an extra level of stress and anxiety!

“Truckee Is Family” is a public service announcement that you will start to see posted on local social media and in windows around town. Just like the rainbows painted on our downtown stores remind us that there is something bright at the end of this, Truckee Is Family is meant to reassure us that we can take care of each other. It also gives simple tips on how to do so.

Led by Citizens’ Climate Lobby, North Tahoe, the Truckee Is Family campaign rallied our local environmental non-profits to come together with reminders on how to stay safe. Co-sponsors of Truckee is Family include: Tahoe Food Hub, Sierra Watershed Educational Partnerships (SWEP), Truckee Trails Foundation, Sierra Business Council, and Mountain Area Preservation. A special thanks to the Copy Center for donating the printing for the flyers!

Thank you to everyone in Truckee for pulling together!

Janet Atkinson

Truckee