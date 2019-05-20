Jeff Middlebrook: Guide to trail running still out there

Seeing the article in the recent Sierra Sun about the trail running season starting I am reminded of the trail running book I authored that was published and widely distributed by the long-ago defunct Wilderness Press. The title of my runner’s guide was Monterey Trail Runner’s Guide (2001, WP) and as per the title it focused on the four finest venues in the greater Monterey Peninsula domain for trail running.

I bring this up because since moving here to Truckee almost three years ago I have run into so many people from the Monterey area where I grew up (specifically Pacific Grove), some of whom have second homes here, some of whom have moved here, some of whom vacation here.

I believe my runner’s guide can be obtained via Amazon as a used book. I know that Wilderness Press sold over 70,000 copies of it through REI, Costco, Borders Books, Books Inc., Barnes and Noble, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and other outlets so it’s out there. I even found a copy I had signed in a used bookstore in Glastonbury, England back in 2007. Go figure!

If I still ran I’d be tempted to author a trail running guide for the Truckee area, but my running days are long over. Still, some of the Truckee-Tahoe trail runners who visit the Monterey area might be interested in trying to find a copy of my guide.

Jeff Middlebrook

Truckee