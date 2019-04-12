Jeff Middlebrook: Let’s raise the bar with a performing arts center

I’m delighted to read in your paper that a much-welcomed performing arts center is being proposed for the greater Truckee area.

Hopefully besides rock, blues, and jazz presentations there will be classical music performances too. Though some of us from the Woodstock generation saw Jimi and Janis and Canned Heat and Mr. Zimmerman and Mr. Mojo Risin and the Stones and Beatles and LZ live (to mention only a few), even a few of us are serious classical music devotees in addition.

Perhaps my 9-movement quasi-nouveau classical piano composition “Rasputin Rhapsody” that I finally recently completed after two years might debut there? Or maybe my evolving “Incremental Instrumental” (no idea yet how many movements it will become) might debut there?

Hey Truckee, let’s raise the bar!

Jeff Middlebrook

Truckee