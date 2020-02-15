Jeff Middlebrook: Research candidates vying for POTUS

Research candidates vying for POTUS

In reaction to another letter writer who opined his support for Tom Steyer, I have to expose the factual truth about not only Steyer but also Michael Bloomberg.

First let me make it perfectly clear that I am not a knee-jerk opponent of billionaires just because they are billionaires. An Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders or AOC I am not. If a person claws their way from nothing to becoming a billionaire due to cleverness and creativity and inventiveness I hail them for it. However, I do not tolerate hypocrisy from any rich person nor do I respect those who become rich because they exploit people and/or the environment.

Fact: Tom Steyer made a fortune from investing in coal yet now he has the audacity to pass himself off as the pro-environment candidate. I’m not anti-fossil fuels and I do not lie about my support of fossil fuels, but Steyer is a complete fraud when it comes to this issue.

Fact: Michael Bloomberg made a part of his vast fortune from investing in the oil and fracking industries yet now all of a sudden he’s pro-environment?

I’m fed up with these phonies preaching from their soiled ivory towers to the rest of us how we must cut back on our carbon footprints while they live lives of unbelievable consumption. Al “The Fraud” Gore (whose family fortune comes from oil investments) must be salivating in envy listening to the hypocritical spin from Steyer and Bloomberg.

I urge — indeed beg — my fellow Americans to actually dare to research the factual truth of the clowns vying for POTUS in 2020.

Jeff Middlebrook

Truckee