Jeff Middlebrook: Socialism by any other name

In Dr. Elena Nyhan’s letter to the editor of the Aug. 7 edition of Sierra Sun, she made the thoroughly bogus claim that socialism is capitalism with essential social safety nets.

Allow me to define socialism as strictly taught in every university in the world: “socialism is a political, social, and economic philosophy characterized by social ownership of the means of production and workers’ management of all enterprises.” That ain’t capitalism by any stretch of the imagination.

What my fellow Americans need to understand about the Black Lives Matter movement is that it is being led by avowed Marxists, and if you know what Marxism actually is then you know it’s just a fancy word for communism. Whether it’s Marxism/communism or socialism, they are inherently evil and they have always led to great suffering and mass genocides.

They are failed socioeconomic models that should be eschewed by all intelligent people. Oh, and lest I forget, Hitler was a socialist. Yeah, his Nazi Party was actually called the National Socialist Party. Think about that before any of you support the idea of socialism.

Jeff Middlebrook

Truckee