Jim Bowman: Who approved Tahoe City’s roundabouts, signage?

As a 43-year resident of Tahoe City, I would like to comment on our newly (partially) completed SR89/Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project.

How did we end up with such a bland finish on the two new roundabouts? TRPA has to review and approve any roadway plans considering all aspects of design and aesthetics. All the concrete work is cement gray without any aesthetic effort. Compare it to other nearby roundabouts that have coloring and impressions to give the look of alternative construction materials besides straight-from-the-mixer, foundation gray.

And then we get the crowning jewel; painted brown signs the size of billboards with the catchy phrase “Welcome to Tahoe City.” Who approved that brilliant, unique artwork? While roundabouts in Truckee and Incline went through months of community input to determine what signature artwork would adorn their roundabouts, we get someone’s cheap, easy fix X2.

Do these signs meet the TRPA size restrictions enforced on local businesses in the scenic corridor?

Jim Bowman

Tahoe City