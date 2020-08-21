Jim Ritchie: Not quite a Truckee local, yet
I am somewhat amused to have become an apparent sub-topic of a metaphorical game of “telephone” within the opinion page.
For the record, I departed Palo Alto 56 years ago — apparently before it became a socialist cesspool — for Cal and the Marine Corps. Opposing forces of radical mind control that have probably twisted my psyche beyond repair, thus my odd personality. When I moved to Truckee 37 years ago I was advised that it took 40 years to be considered a “local”, so still working on that.
What now concerns me: Am I now an “Us” or a “Them”?
To help others to determine my deserved status, and therefore relative value, I strongly urge everyone to read “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Absolutely astounding. I encourage full and open discussion.
Jim Ritchie
Truckee
