Jim Ritchie: Welcome to our new neighbors
I can’t help but notice the apparent migration of families from the Bay Area to Truckee and eastern Nevada County. Welcome.
As a previous resident of Palo Alto, I understand the motivation and benefits. I have a suggestion, perhaps even a plea: Whether our neighbors are now permanent or extended stay second home owners, please register to vote in your mountain residence.
I am going to speculate that most of your votes are lost in a blue sea of Democratic representation. Here, you could be a decisive factor in removing Tom McClintock from Congress. Don’t be hesitant if you feel you haven’t lived here very long. Tom has never lived in this district, and he never will.
Please, your votes can make a difference.
Jim Ritchie
Truckee
