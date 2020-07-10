Joe Pistorio: Thanks for a somber, sedate July 4th celebration

Thanks for a somber, sedate July 4th celebration

Friends, neighbors and visitors to our fair land, Joe Pistorio here. Yes, the “No Poop Fairies in Tahoe” west shore letter writer Joe Pistorio.

Collectively, this July 4th seemed like a much more somber, sedate celebration of our nation’s founding. That may be because we are seeing a real test of our republic and our very way of life. Even without the considerations of managing large gatherings, it didn’t exactly feel like fireworks were entirely appropriate this year to me.

To reflect on the positive for a moment, I want to extend my thanks to everyone in our community for adhering to the fireworks ban this year. I have not heard or seen any evidence of fireworks use anywhere on the west shore communities of Tahoe. No pistols, rifles or shotguns either. That’s a huge relief for our first responders, pet owners and wildlife and should be noted as a big positive for this holiday season.

There seemed to be many fewer knuckleheads acting up around here as well, so maybe the sobering situation we all face as a society is leading to a bit more self-restraint on the part of our fellow citizens. Wishful thinking perhaps?

Maybe, but then there is a quote that speaks volumes to me: “Where there is life there is wishful thinking”.

Thanks, Tahoe. Keep smiling through that mask.

Joe Pistorio

Homewood