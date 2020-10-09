John Moise: Brynne Kennedy for Congress

Brynne Kennedy for Congress

This year we can take an important step to reduce our risk of dangerous wildfires and address climate change electing Brynne Kennedy to replace Tom McClintock in Congress. During a congressional hearing in September McClintock once again claimed that humans and their activities are not a cause of climate change.

For the past 12 years I have been among those that have led efforts to reduce wildfire risk in Alpine Meadows. We have made some progress and achieved recognition as a Firewise Community, however to be successful the Federal Government must address the vast National Forest in the Tahoe Truckee area. In spite of McClintock being our representative since 2009 he has not brought about the progress that is needed for us to be safe.

I am supporting Brynne Kennedy, who accepts science, has a solid plan to reduce our fire risk, started a successful technology company and is an accomplished businesswoman. McClintock on the other hand is a career politician of over 30 years and yet has never lived in our Congressional District that he is supposed to represent.

This summer I received a four-page color mailer replete with photos of McClintock under the guise of a “Congressional Update”. At first I thought it was just another campaign mailer. When I saw the fine print that it “ was prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense” I was appalled.

This will be a very close election and every vote will matter. If you are new to the area please register and vote in the November election.

John Moise

Alpine Meadows