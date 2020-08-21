Joseph Pistorio: Spreading good vibes in strange times

My friend Tracy made a cool yard sign that says it all: “Spread Good Vibes In Strange Times.” If ever there were words to live by, these are them.

OK, so we’re all here. We’ve seen a huge influx of people relocating to Tahoe. If that’s you, welcome. Please let’s forget who “belongs” here in Tahoe. That’s a non-starter for me. If you want to come and be part of the community, we are inclusive. If you’re just looking for a hideout like a cave up in the hills, then shame on you.

If you decide to relocate here, then come. But stay. The counties surrounding Tahoe have seen upticks in positive cases, but nothing like what is happening in the southland. Call it a bubble if you want. No one wants to be the needle who pricks the bubble, right? Or the converse, for that matter. So that means no three days in the Bay and then back to Tahoe. Is it your right? Absolutely. Does it risk more exposure to your family and community? Also a big 10-4.

Please do the right thing for your friends and neighbors and take this seriously.

We’re witnessing the biggest test of the fabric of our society in our nation’s history. This pandemic is an opportunity for our local community, region, state and country to renew our consideration for our fellow man. We’re here and we’re in this together. We’ll need to work together to move forward. If you’re here to do that, you’ll fit right in.

If you are a new arrival, here are a few notes: Tahoe is turn signal friendly. A sanctuary city for the practice, really. I encourage you to let us know what you’re going do up there at the roundabout. I’m sincerely interested. Slowing down is good, too. Have you seen the amount of people walking, running and cycling recently? Way to go, people.

Also, we make a lot of eye contact around here, and like a friendly hello. You’re out of the mean streets of Cupertino. Say hello through your mask or wave. Thanks for wearing your mask that protects me. Mine is in place to protect you.

Take a moment to thank the everyday heroes all around us, who have been taking care of us for months.

Joseph Pistorio

Homewood