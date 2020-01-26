Katie Holley: Truckee history has had far-reaching effects on quality of life today

The article in the Jan. 10 edition regarding the Sacramento River bore the headline “The water belongs to all of us.”

The legal precedent in California for this understanding of the public’s right to clean, healthy river environments came in a suit brought in 1893 against the Truckee Lumber Company (not the same company in operation today), who at the time was allegedly allowing sawdust, wood shavings, and other assorted refuse into the Truckee River. Read Heidi Sproat’s thoroughly researched article on this suit at truckeehistory.org, where you also can listen to a 1985 presentation made by the Deputy DA for Nevada County Fred Holmes. Mr. Holmes stated that the suit was “important because it is one of the first cases that clearly defines the state and the public’s interest in clean water and fish.”

Local history has had some far-reaching, and beneficial, effects on our quality of life today.

Katie Holley

Truckee