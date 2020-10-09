Kyla Brown: Make your voice heard by casting a ballot this November

Make your voice heard by casting a ballot this November

I turned 18 this year and one of the things that is most excited things that accompanies this age is voting. I consider myself lucky because I have had teachers, family members, and friends show and explain to me how important voting is. But I also know that not nearly enough of our country uses their right to have a say in our country. If any year was a good year to vote for the first time, I’d consider 2020 to be pretty spectacular. With a global pandemic threatening lives, fires that just seem to get worse and worse, and minority rights that are being underrepresented, we have a lot riding on a ballot, and this year is definitely a year to make your vote count. We as a country need our citizens to understand what is happening around us and know that there are things we the people can do to change it as well as not take for granted the voice that we as U.S. citizens have. I for one, am extremely excited to use my voice, and given the circumstances, I hope more people feel the same and will do something about it.

Kyla Brown

Sparks, Nevada