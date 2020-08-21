Laura Brigham: Dollars above bears?
Gold Bend and Indian Hills condos have consistently had Dumpsters that are overflowing to the point that the doors are open and trash is piled up on the ground.
This started two-three months ago. Apparently there is a contract issue between Northstar Community Service District and Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal, and somehow that is an excuse for this to continue. A bear is going to be the victim of this contract problem. I’ve told CAMCO, Northstar Community Service District, and Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal. They all agree there is a problem, but somehow it continues.
Are they putting money before saving our bears?
Laura Brigham
Truckee
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User