Laura Brigham: Dollars above bears?

Gold Bend and Indian Hills condos have consistently had Dumpsters that are overflowing to the point that the doors are open and trash is piled up on the ground.

This started two-three months ago. Apparently there is a contract issue between Northstar Community Service District and Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal, and somehow that is an excuse for this to continue. A bear is going to be the victim of this contract problem. I’ve told CAMCO, Northstar Community Service District, and Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal. They all agree there is a problem, but somehow it continues.

Are they putting money before saving our bears?

Laura Brigham

Truckee