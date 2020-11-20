Laurence Loper: Grand Jury accessible to eastern county residents

Grand Jury accessible to eastern county residents

Nevada County citizens, like all Americans, have suffered the physical, financial and psychological hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that same pandemic also has taught us new ways to stay productive, including the boom in Internet activity and online meetings.

The Nevada County Grand Jury is no different, today holding all meetings and interviews online via Zoom. In unexpected ways, citizens of eastern Nevada County can benefit. As a volunteer for the Grand Jury, Truckee and other east county residents now can influence Nevada County operations without the usual hour drive west to the Rood Center in Nevada City. East County jurors, like their peers, simply log in online for weekly meetings, a much easier way to have their voices heard.

Due to Nevada Count’s geography, the area around Truckee historically has been underrepresented on the Grand Jury. Since the Grand Jury serves as the ‘county watchdog,’ ensuring that government departments run fairly and efficiently and that citizen complaints are thoroughly investigated, East County residents must influence ‘their share’ of county government, even from an hour away.

With Zoom meetings an ongoing reality for the Grand Jury, it’s a great opportunity for East County citizens to step up.

Openings exist for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 juries. Apply today at: http://nccourt.net/divisions/gj-service.shtml or email: grandjury@ncourt.net.

Laurence Loper

Grass Valley