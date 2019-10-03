Lisa Holan: Scientific Integrity Act can’t get through Congress fast enough

As a scientist, I am appalled and infuriated that some at NOAA have suppressed the scientists there who provided accurate information on Hurricane Dorian, apparently to save face for the president.

It is unconscionable that any one individual’s ego, even (especially?) the President’s, should have higher priority than facts, scientific integrity, and public safety.

We must be able to trust the science and statements from government entities – NOAA specifically provides critical information about life-threatening severe weather situations that people rely on to keep ourselves, our families and our property safe. The scientists at NOAA and all other government agencies must be free from political influence so they can protect public safety, as is their job and their mandate.

I feel for the frustrated and angry scientists at NOAA (and at Alabama NWS) who want to do their job and serve the public. They deserve to be allowed to do it without political hindrance, and the public deserves to benefit from their work.

The Scientific Integrity Act can’t get through Congress fast enough. Tom McClintock, Dianne Feinstein, and Kamala Harris must do their part to promote this critical piece of legislation.

Lisa Holan

Truckee